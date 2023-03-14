GO university ranks 16th best tertiary institution in Nigeria

By Chinedu Adonu

The one of the fastest growing universities in Nigeria, Godfrey Okoye University has been ranked 16th out of the 160 university in Nigeria.

The university which was ranked 45 in the last ranking was announced 16th based on its performance and contribution to the development of education sector in the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof, Christian Anieke who made this known during a press briefing at his office, said that ranking was expected because the university has been doing things different from other universities.

He however, said that his target was to make Godfrey Okoye University the top most university in the country in the next five years, stressing that the school have a lot of programmes that no university in Nigeria could not achieve.

“Last time I invited you to inform you of the development on the latest ranking of the University. In that ranking, we came 45 out of 210 institutions in Nigeria. I knew from that moment, that there was no going back again.

“I knew it won’t be a continuous progress. Now a second international ranking come and Godfrey Okoye was ranked 16th out of 160 universities in the country and 4th out of 76 private universities in Nigeria.

“I said it’s something we can be proud of considering how young we are, the narrative continuous progress of the university and the commitment to excellence, we should let the people know.

“Godfrey Okoye University have been doing a lot of different things and if you look at the scorecards of the university, you could see that it’s the first University that have the Business park that has attracted over 20 European investors.

“This is the first university to have attracted DNA training institution and have trained over 1000 students and have given scholarship to over 150 people every year.

“We have been doing things differently from day one and that’s precisely why we are recording the kind of success as you can see. We rely on God and do our best as we don’t create room for laziness.

“Whatever you agree to do you must do it properly because nobody is allowed to cut corners here starting from student to the VC. You work and we pay you at the end of the month.

“We now have a college of medicine and teaching hospital. Our college of Medicine is second to non because we are working with the best colleges of medicine in Austral and Germany where our students go in their second year to receiving lecture with their students. We are university actually that represent the empowerment of young people in the real sense of the world.