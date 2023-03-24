Gladys Ameh: The visionary architect of women empowerment and design

Despite significant progress in recent years, women still face various forms of discrimination and obstacles in achieving their goals. However, many women have taken it upon themselves to help other women overcome these challenges and achieve their full potential.One example of such efforts is the work of women-led organizations that focus on providing education and training opportunities for women in Nigeria These organizations equip women with the skills they need to start their own businesses, gain financial independence, and contribute to their communities.

In the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, a woman stands tall as a symbol of resilience, creativity, and unwavering determination. Gladys Ameh, a renowned interior designer, and passionate advocate for women’s empowerment is making waves in both the design industry and the lives of countless women across the globe.With her company, Brookhouse Designs International, established in 2012, Gladys has been involved in a multitude of multi-faceted design projects. Ranging from corporate and commercial to industrial clients, her impeccable designs and attention to detail have earned her both local and international recognition.

Gladys Ameh’s journey, however, is not just about her thriving design business. Her relentless pursuit of empowering women has led her to establish a non-profit organization, Women of Global Impact. This NGO is dedicated to raising kingdom women leaders globally, focusing on women in business, careers, and various aspects of life.

Since its inception in October 2019, Women of Global Impact has nurtured a growing community of women, collaborating with professionals to deliver programs that inspire and empower women from all walks of life. Their mission is to train, coach, and educate women leaders in business and career, benefiting both young and old.

The organization’s core values revolve around empowerment, education, and elevation, with a vision to raise women leaders with kingdom consciousness. Through monthly webinars like the Business Acceleration Program, Gladys and her team bring in experts to teach women essential skills and knowledge that will help them become global leaders.

Gladys’s own story of triumph, from humble beginnings to being an “accidental business mogul,” serves as the cornerstone of her mission. She emphasizes the importance of focus, constant practice, and learning in order to achieve success.

This dynamic woman believes that no challenge is insurmountable with the right mindset, God and the right support system. Gladys Ameh’s fervent commitment to seeing women fulfill their potential makes her an outstanding role model and beacon of hope for women worldwide.