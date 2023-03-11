Give more women equal opportunity in politics, Carolyna Hutchings tells men counterpart

By Benjamin Njoku

Following the theme of this year’s women’s day which is ‘Equity’ , screen diva Carolyna Hutchings formerly called Caroline Danjuma has advocated the need to give more women equal opportunity to add their voices in the affairs of this country.

Hutchings said this in a post she made on her Instagram page to celebrate the women’s day during the week.

She lamented the marginalization of women in the scheme of things in this part of the world, while advocating equal rights for those of them in politics.

According to her, “It’s so sad that at the just concluded House of Assembly election, only two women made it to the Upper House, one from PDP and the other from Labour Party .”

Lamenting further, the actress who’s running-mate to the governorship candidate of African Action Congress,AAC, in Akwa,-Ibom State, Iboro Otu, noted that when it comes to the affairs of this country, women are hardly given the chance to lead the way.

“They are relegated to be either cheer leaders or mere spectators . We want more women to have a voice in the affairs of this country,” added the screen goddess.

She continued: “I desire equal rights for women in politics and equal positions to be in the corridors of power; equal rights at the work place, equal pay , equal respect equal acceptance and acknowledgement.

“I praise every woman that has broken every glass ceiling for other women , I acknowledge every woman , girl child around the world who is doing everything beyond her strength to have a voice in a world not favorable to her , thank you for your tenacity , courage , zeal to succeed .”