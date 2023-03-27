Girls’ Education: NGO sets agenda for Makinde

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Concerned by the near neglect of girl-child education, a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, “Onelife Initiative” has charged the Oyo State Government to recruit more teachers to schools in rural communities to address the challenge of poor girls’ education

The call, formed part of the agenda-setting for Governor Seyi Makinde’s second term administration, as the group and girls from select secondary schools in the state expressed their expectations from his government.

This was part of activities during the screening of the documentary, “Breaking Barriers: The Journey of Girls Education in Nigeria,” by the group, held at Ventura Filmhouse Cinema, Samonda, Ibadan, in partnership with Youthhub Africa and with support from Malala Fund.

Speaking at the screening of the 21 minutes documentary, the Executive Director of Onelife Initiative, ‘Sola Fagorusi, explained that the idea behind the documentary and bringing students to a cinema, was to give them a new learning experience.

“We also want to hear from them on what they want the government and other stakeholders to do to further improve the quality of their education especially now that the elections are here and new and old political office holders will be setting new agenda at the federal and state level on education,” he said.

In his opening remark, the Deputy Director in the Ministry of Education, Secondary School Services, Mr. Oladapo, J.O, explained that research has pointed to the high intelligent quotient of females over the world, saying: “Several of them are being incorporated into public affairs.”

“When girls are denied education, they are denied opportunities to showcase their talent and also contribute to nation building.”

Some of the issues raised during the panel discussion were that the data showing the number of girls out of school draws tears to the eyes and the scenes from the documentary are the reality.

Other issues also included the need to improve on the quality of prizes given to students following their participation in competitions.

The need for government to also deliberately have qualified and brilliant teachers in rural community schools was also mentioned.

The issue of the school curriculum also being overly burdensome and therefore challenging to complete was also agreed upon as an issue.

The NGO was optimistic that part of the agenda for the leadership of the ministry of education will also be working with teachers and relevant agencies to support teachers on how to make their classes lively even where the subjects are difficult ones.

It was also suggested that girls should be allowed to also support teachers in discussing with other girls on why they need to take their studies seriously.

Participants agreed with one of the students, Miss Blessing Omolaja, when she hinted that anything that wanted to stop a girl from getting educated needed to be stopped and fought, adding that a woman who is uneducated is unlikely to make the education of her daughter(s) a priority.

Present at the screening were representatives from the State Universal Basic Education Board of Oyo State (SUBEB), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) and also Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion.

Six schools were represented at the screening: Immanuel Secondary School 1 and 2, Sango; Immanuel Grammar School, Sango; Oba Akinbiyi Secondary School, Mokola; Humani Alaga Secondary School, Sango and Eleyele Secondary School, Eleyele, Ibadan.

The students on the panel were Blessing Omolaja from Eleyele Secondary School and Esther Obiakor from Oba Akinbiyi Secondary School.

Others on the panel were Mrs. Abiola Oluwayemisi, Oyo State Ministry of Education and Mrs. Omotayo Adebayo, Haven Initiative.