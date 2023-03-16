Girl in Obi’s poster palaver: Groups to sue principal, as old students step in

By Elizabeth Osayande

As controversy continues to trail the circumstances that led to the sending home of a junior secondary student, Miss Marvellous Barinaadaa, by her principal for using the poster of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, to wrap her books, the old students association of the school is set to visit the school and make its own investigation.

This is just as a number of people and groups are warming up to take on the management of the school for allegedly infringing on the girl’s rights.

One of such people, a Twitter user @Okaylawrence1, said he is ready to mobilise lawyers through his non-governmental organisation, whose name he did not disclose, to sue the principal of the school for infringing on the rights of the student.

He stated that his lawyers would visit the school next week.

Similarly, a source in the old students association said members would visit the school, Odomola Secondary School, Epe, to assess the situation.

Also, it was gathered that the Lagos State Ministry of Education has asked the principal to explain what really happened.

Recall that Miss Barinaadaa was sent home on Tuesday by her principal, who accused her of distracting other students with the campaign poster

However, the mother of the girl countered the claim, saying her daughter only used the poster to wrap her books, adding that the family had become an object of intimidation over perceived support for the LP candidate.

The National President of the old students association, Apagun Saka Shola, said, “I have been able to reach the principal. The issue circulating is far from the truth. There is a directive to stop all forms of campaign in the classroom. As some political parties use the students to campaign in class.

“The principal did not expel or suspend the student. She sent her home for causing havoc and disturbance in the class during recess by chatting, and sharing LP poster to her mates.

” Again, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education is on the issue. “