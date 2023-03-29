Ghana’s Speaker slams Kamala Harris, Akufo-Addo over LGBTQ+ remarks

Ghanaian Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has berated the United States Vice President Kamala Harris for advocating LGBTQ+ practice in Ghana.

Bagbin said the US Vice President’s assertion regarding the matter was devaluing the people and the country.

The Speaker reacted after Harris asked about the development at the Jubilee House on Monday, GhanaWeb said.

Harris did not directly address the Anti-gay bill in Ghana’s Parliament but reiterated her standpoint on human right violation against minorities adding that her position remains unchanged.

She said “I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting the fighting for equality among all people, and that all people be treated equally.

“I will also say that this is an issue that we consider, and I consider to be a human rights issue, and that will not change.”

Reacting, the Ghanaian politician described her comments as undemocratic and “should not be tolerated.”

“What is democracy? That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging? Come on, we have more than enough. God has created more than enough for every person, the Bill will be passed,” Bagbin said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a meeting with some religious leaders, the Speaker said no one can dictate to this country, especially regarding the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

He also criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo insisting he cannot control Parliament on this bill.

“There’s no way he can intervene. That answer he gave, wait until we pass it, and we will direct you to execute it, that is where you come in. In terms of the law which is part of the policy, we will finalise it, then the executive has the authority to implement it. Let’s get this clear,” he stated.

The Speaker also expressed his confusion over the delay that has characterised the progress of the bill which is currently before the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee.