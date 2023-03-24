Geefty claims Number 1 spot on ITunes in Nigeria with ‘Victorious’

Fast-rising gospel artiste, Gift Onwuaka aka Geefty, has currently claimed the number 1 spot on Nigeria iTunes Top songs with her latest single ‘Victorious’. The song has also claimed several numbers as many people continue to discover this great tune.

This song claimed the number 1 spot pushing songs like Rihanna’s- lift me up, Spyro & Tiwa Savage- Who is your guy(Remix) and Sinach- I know who I am and many more below the chart.

The song which was originally recorded in 2021 but wasn’t released until January 31st 2023. According to the singer and in her words “the song was inspired by the Holy Spirit through prayers” for Christians around the World to come to the realization of who they are in Christ irrespective of the challenges they face.

The faith-filled hit track was produced by Coleman Ezenne aka Jah’Clef who is also a Recording Gospel Artist.

Speaking on her plans, Geefty said “She is currently working on the visuals of this Hit track and a debut album which will be released shortly after.

I can not wait for the world to see and hear what I have been working on. Christians need to be awaken and come to the realization of who they are in Christ and how much they are loved by God.

Expect more from Geefty!