Gbajabiamila mourns victims of Lagos train accident

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has described as regrettable the accident involving a train and a BRT bus in Ikeja, Lagos.

The speaker, who said the accident was avoidable, expressed grief that innocent lives of people going about their legitimate business were lost during the incident.

He sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and Government of Lagos State over the incident.

Gbajabiamila prayed for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives and quick recovery for the injured.