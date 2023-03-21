Gbajabiamila hails Sanwo-Olu on second-term victory

Gbajabiamila

…urges him to be magnanimous

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on his second-term victory.

Gbajabiamila said the landslide victory that Governor Sanwo-Olu recorded was a testimony to his good governance and giant strides in Lagos State in the last four years.

The speaker was elated that Governor Sanwo-Olu had won a second-term mandate, which he described as the “people’s mandate.”

Noting that it was a deserved victory, Gbajabiamila said he was happy that Lagosians had seen the “good work” that Sanwo-Olu had done and elected him for the second time.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, in Abuja on Tuesday, Speaker Gbajabiamila applauded Lagosians for their resilience and determination to see that Sanwo-Olu was returned.

He urged the governor to be magnanimous in victory, advising him to consolidate on the achievements of his first term.

“Lagos State would witness massive developmental projects during the governor’s second term in office”, he said.

Gbajabiamila also congratulated other APC candidates who won governorship elections in Ogun, Katsina, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Gombe, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Benue, Kaduna, Borno, Niger, Ebonyi, Cross River and other states where APC candidates are set to be declared winners.