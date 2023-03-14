Gbajabiamila denies lobbying to be Tinubu’s Chief of Staff

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has denied plans to abandon legislative duties to lobby for appointment as Chief of Staff to President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

Last week, Gbajabiamila was conspicuously absent at the international conference centre (ICC) when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented certificates of return to elected members of the 10th house of representatives.

Following his absence, reports emerged that the Speaker was absent from the event because he was lobbying to be appointed as chief of staff to Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday, Gbajabiamila said, he “knows nothing” about lobbying for the job.

“I don’t know anything about that chief of staff thing,” Gbajabiamila said.

“All I heard was that I didn’t come here last week to pick up my certificate and for that reason, somebody conjectured that I must be in line for the office because I didn’t care about my mandate.

“I was in Lagos and I could not leave Lagos because I was campaigning for my party. That’s number one. Again, it’ll interest you to know that I was not here four years ago to pick up my certificate because I couldn’t make it.

“I don’t think it is anything significant. I’ll pick up my certificate today or tomorrow.”