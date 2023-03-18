Gbajabiamila delivers polling unit for Sanwo-Olu

Femi Gbajabiamila

By Dapo Akinrefon

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has delivered his polling unit for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Sawo-Olu win his Polling Unit 008 at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Mercy Eneli street, Surulere area with 181 votes to defeat the Labour Party.

Governorship.

ACCREDITED = 181

Total votes casted= 181

APC= 114

LP = 55

ADC= 2

PDP = 3

ADP= 1

VOID= 6

TOTAL = 181

House of Assembly

Total Accredited= 181

Total votes=181

APC = 108

LP=63

PDP=4

APGA=1

Void= 5

Total= 181