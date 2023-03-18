Gbajabiamila delivers polling unit for Sanwo-Olu

Femi Gbajabiamila
By Dapo Akinrefon
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila has delivered his polling unit for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Sawo-Olu win his Polling Unit 008 at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Mercy Eneli street, Surulere area with 181 votes to defeat the Labour Party.
Governorship.
ACCREDITED = 181
Total votes casted= 181
APC= 114
LP = 55
ADC= 2
PDP = 3
ADP= 1
VOID= 6
TOTAL = 181
House of Assembly
Total Accredited= 181
Total votes=181
APC = 108
LP=63
PDP=4
APGA=1
Void= 5
Total= 181
