Gbaja, Akeredolu, others eulogise Tinubu at 71

By Dayo Johnson & Levinus Nwabughiogu

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr. Ahmed Wase, yesterday, eulogised Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 71st birthday, saying he has demonstrated democratic credentials over the years and ought to be celebrated by well-meaning Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement, said: “Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect was against all odds. God Almighty indeed favoured and granted him victory.

“I celebrate our president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 71st birthday. Tinubu has proved over the years to be an uncommon democrat who always works assiduously for Nigeria to be great.”

Similarly, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, described the President-elect as a truly inspirational figure and the most innovative person in the nation’s political history.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said: “We welcome the liberating realization that with the right leader; with optimism, integrity and a plan, we can kick start development and be on the path to hyper modernity.

“Your love for Nigeria and Nigerians has continually fired your passion for service.”

On her part, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and foremost Occupational Therapist, Mrs. Victoria Amu, described Tinubu’s call that his 71st birthday be marked by national prayers, as a display of his sensitivity, patriotism and readiness to serve the country empathetically and humanely.

prayers for the progress of the nation.”