Ganduje pardons 12 inmates on death row

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Tuesday pardoned 12 inmates on death row and also commuted the death sentences of 6 inmates to life imprisonment.

The spokesperson, Kano State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, SC Musbahu Lawan K/ Nassarawa who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in the state, said the Governor equally pardoned Four female inmates with long-term sentences, based on their good behaviour and industries as recommended by the Correctional Authority.

SC K/ Nassarawa said some of the pardoned inmates have spent 25 years awaiting execution.

In his speech, the Chairman of the prerogative of Mercy, Abdullahi Garba Rano thanked Governor Ganduje for using the power conferred on him by the Constitution to release the inmates with good behaviour at the recommendation of the Advisory Council of the prerogative of Mercy.

On his part, the Controller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Sulaiman Mohd Inuwa thanked the Governor for decongesting the custodial Center.

He however called on the freed inmates to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Correctional Service to society and to stay away from any act or crimes that can lead them back to the correctional facility.

Meanwhile, the freed inmates were given 5000 Transport fare by the Governor to enable them to transport themselves back home and reunite with their families.