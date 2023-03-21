Ayodele Fayose

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has vowed that he will never be a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Fayose made this vow while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

The former governor, who opposed his party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar from northern Nigeria – had, just like the G-5 governors, maintained that power should move to the South.

According to Fayose, his support for president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was based on the principles of equity which meant Southern Nigeria should take over power at the federal level.

Fayose says the PDP was not prepared for the general elections.

He said, “Many people in Nigeria have been confronted with what they have said at different times and they either recant or say something new.

“I stand here to tell you that I will never be a member of the APC. I am not in politics for what it is anymore. I have been given a fair opportunity to lead Ekiti two times and defeated two incumbents,” he added.

Fayose further stated, “I have no apology for my action now and in the future. I have not hidden my respect for Bola Asiwaju.”

The former governor noted that the main opposition PDP was fractured and never prepared for the 2023 elections. Fayose called on the party to close its ranks and work towards the 2027 polls if they want to take power.

Fayose, however, warned leaders in the country to buckle up, saying the events leading to the 2023 elections and the massive interest shown by young people, show that it is no longer business as usual.

He said, “Young people did not hide their disdain. They went for the leaders’ neck and took it out, sacked them, and occupied the space. Let me tell you again, this is a warning and further warning for those people coming in and returning that if you mess with the people, they will mess with you in four years’ time.”