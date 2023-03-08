G5 can’t claim glory for Atiku’s loss in presidential poll – Melaye

Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye has said some of the party’s governors who openly opposed the party’s candidate; Atiku Abubakar cannot claim glory for his lost at the polls conducted last Saturday.

Recall that Atiku lost the presidential poll to his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu.

Atiku finished second behind the former Governor of Lagos State, with Peter Obi of the Labour Party finishing third.

Wike and his G5 (five disgruntled PDP governors) team had threatened to boycott Atiku’s presidential bid if he did not agree to their demands before the election.

Wike has openly and repeatedly chastised Atiku and the PDP leadership for not allowing the opposition party to field a candidate from the south. According to speculation, the Rivers Governor was instrumental in the victory of the ruling APC candidate, Tinubu.

Governor Wike raised more eyebrows when he mocked Atiku, declaring that he owes no one an apology after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.

Melaye, a former Senator responded to Wike’s recent bravado on his microblogging page on Tuesday, saying the G5 governors were unimportant in the recently concluded elections.

Melaye, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council’s spokesperson for the February 25th election, warned Wike, telling the Rivers state governor to “bury his head in shame,” citing how some members of the G-5 failed in the election.

The Kogi State politician insisted that the G5 has no relevance in the just concluded presidential election.

‘The G5 who could not deliver themselves for their senate bid cannot be the ones claiming glory in purported Atiku loss. Even Wike outside thuggery and coercion of INEC officials had nothing to contribute to APC votes in Rivers’, Melaye wrote on Twitter.