FULL LIST: INEC releases names of 109 senators-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the full list of members-elect of the 10th Senate.

Recall that the National Assembly elections held last Saturday, February 25, 2023, alongside the presidential election, ushering in a new set of members, with returning familiar faces in the Hallowed Chambers.

The new and returning lawmakers will sit in the legislative arm of government making up the Red and Green chambers

However, in the recently released list by INEC, eight names are missing, as the commission noted that supplementary elections will be held in the affected senatorial districts.

The affected districts include; Enugu East, Kebbi North, Plateau Central, Sokoto East, North and South, Yobe South and Zamfara Central.

