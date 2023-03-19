From Lagos to Nigeria: Book by Ayo George on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu debuts in June

The 2023 Presidential elections have been filled with various reactions to the win by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as declared by INEC, but there is a book projected to be released by June, written by an author and media expert, Ambassador Ayo George, extolling the virtues and grace upon the life of the President-Elect.

George said during an interaction with journalists in Lagos, “the major reason I am writing this book is to document the step by step ordeal of this man of destiny. Here is a man that started his political journey from Lagos, and ended it at the seat of power in Abuja. I am yet to see another Nigerian that can work politically to remove a President, help install a President and then become a President. Do you not think there is something special about this kind of man? Hate him or like him, facts are sacred”.

He said further that, “as an author of over 8 books, and 2 written about Nigeria, it is pertinent for me to write this particular book for this present generation and even our children. His life journey just has to be documented. I am neither a politician nor a member of the ruling party, but it behoves on me to write this historic book, as it is a rare privilege for me to do so with my personal resources, with the personality being an “Akonda”, this in English means, “a destiny child”. There is no one else in the world that fits into this mould. I stand to be corrected”, he concluded.

The book From Lagos to Nigeria is presently being put together and expected to be released in June. The release date will be announced by the author and the world can have access to both the hard copy and the e-book.