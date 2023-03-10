Four int’l instructors  for 2023 AOA Basketball Camp

By Jacob Ajom

The Initiator of AOA Basketball Camp, Adeola Oluwatoyin Ajayi has revealed that his team have intensified preparations for this year’s edition, dunking off in Ota, Ogun state, from April 19 – 22.

The former basketball player disclosed that the renovation of the basketball courts to be used for the 4-day camp has commenced while other logistics were being put in place. The courts would be painted 3 days before the camp to ensure clean and nice court for the event.

Three schools will be used in Ota and a classroom block that had been abandoned in one of the schools for years will be renovated by the Adeola Oluwatoyin Ajayi Foundation.

Over 200 pairs of basketball shoes, apparels and all the items needed for the camp are being shipped into the country, the organisers said.

The initiator of the annual camp, Oluwatoyin Ajayi also informed that four American instructors will be in camp to assist in drilling the kids and offer all the technical details. “They are expected to pick up their entry visas soon,” he said.

“It’s not going to be basketball only, as we have a total package which includes mentoring, entrepreneurship, among other things needed in a child’s upbringing,” he explained, adding that, “entrepreneurs will come and share their experiences with the kids as the plan is to have one speaker a day for the 3 days the camp will last.”

During the exercise, the organizers and participants will pay a visit to an orphanage home as part of the foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

On the last day, there would be an Invitational Tournament as a platform to showcase potential prospects among the campers and selection for scholarship.