Four injured as traditionalists attack worshippers inside mosque

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Four persons were reportedly injured as traditional religion worshippers invaded a mosque in Ile-Ile, Osun state to attack worshippers.

It was gathered that the Muslim worshippers were inside a mosque on Thursday evening preparing for the 4pm (Asr) prayer when the traditionalists, who were carrying out the Pro ritual, attacked the mosque.

Vanguard learnt that traditionalists in the town had on Wednesday announced that Oro cult will be observed in some parts of Ife between 2pm to 7pm, thereby warning residents to steer clear the areas.

Findings showed that the traditionalists thronged the mosque located at Idi-Omo, Ilare around 4pm with a view to disperse the worshippers who were performing ablution inside the perimeter fence of the mosque.

According to one of the worshippers in the mosque, Abdulazeez Bashir, the Oro adherents entered into the fence and started flogging worshippers with cane instructing them to leave ablution area.

“One of them even attacked the Imam, Alhaji Abdullateef Adesiyan while coming into the mosque. He was beaten with a cane and hit him on the face with a rod.

“When I discovered that about five persons have been injured, apart from the Imam of the mosque, I had to call the Ife Chief Imam to intimate him of the happenings.

“The situation could have escalated into a big religion crisis when other Muslims begin to gather around, but the traditionalists eventually ran away. The victims were later taken to hospital for treatment”, he said.

Reacting, Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare said the situation is under control as peace meeting is ongoing between stakeholders.

“Ife Traditional Council is on top of the matter. The leadership of Muslim community in Ife is also involved in the peace meeting currently ongoing. Muslim, traditionalists and Christians living in the town have been cohabitating in peace for centuries.

“The Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is calling on all those involved to allow peace to reign. Security agents, leaders of the traditionalists and the leadership of the Muslim community are meeting to address the issue”, he said.

When contacted, the Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, saying investigation has been launched into the mosque invasion.

“We deployed our men to the scene and normalcy have returned to the area while we have commenced investigation to the alleged mosque invasion.