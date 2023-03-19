Founder of Heritage Bank Plc, Dr Ifie Sekibo to receive African Philanthropist award in Kigali

Dr. Ifie Sekibo, Founder of Heritage Bank Plc, is set to be honored at the African Heritage Concert and Awards slated to hold on April 1, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Sekibo who is the pioneer CEO and Managing Director of Heritage Bank Plc, will receive the African Philanthropist Award for his advancement of SMEs and Human Capital Development in Africa.

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; Former President of Tanzania, late John Magufuli; Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor; Former President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama (retd), and many other prominent Africans will also be honored.

According to the organizers – Heritage Times (HT), The African Heritage Concert and Awards will celebrate and honor distinguished African personalities, who have dignified themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe. This, the organizers says have become imperative to foster the African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.

Dr. Sekibo is a Nigerian banker and entrepreneur skilled in returning moribund companies to the path of sustained profitability. Under his leadership, Heritage Bank developed as the most innovative banking service providers in Nigeria. It also won several awards including Best SME Bank in Nigeria by Capital Finance International (CFI) 2018, Agriculture Bank of the Year at Nigeria Agriculture Awards (NAA) 2018, and many other awards.

He has largely been involved in mentoring youths over the years and giving them direction despite his busy schedules. He has led several business forums for entrepreneurs and mentorship sessions both within and outside Nigeria. This falls in tune with one of the cardinal points of his life, which he readily acknowledges – is mentoring the younger generation and instilling in them, the realization of the need to embrace entrepreneurship as a means of survival.