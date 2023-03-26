Foundation targets 100 indigent children to become graduates

…As founder launches book on resilience

By Elizabeth Osayande

Armed with the belief that education was a path out of poverty, and inequality, a non-profit organization, Moma Cares foundation is set to make indigent students become graduates.

The convener of Mom cares foundation, Mr. Monday Ebosede noted that the foundation was established to empower individuals and communities by providing access to quality formal education, skill acquisition, and small business support for orphans and widows as well as other distressed individuals in the society.

Speaking at the launch recently in Lagos, Ebosede noted that: “Nobody is useless. It is only a lack of opportunity that makes children on the streets appear useless to society. My foundation aims to grant opportunities to children that cannot afford education, whether they have parents or not. Our target is to reach out to at least 100 children of school age across different states in Nigeria and sponsor them to become graduates.

“I remember how after my primary education, my parents had no money to send me to secondary school, and I had to go into the bush to fetch firewood and sell before I could raise my first school fees. My classmates in primary school were already in JSS 2 when I eventually started my JSS 1. It was not a fine experience.

“So, I don’t feel happy when I see young people out there going through what I went through as a young boy. I was also a beneficiary of help because as God may it when I got into JSS 2, I won a scholarship that saw me through my secondary school. I am now eager to do the same for other children who require similar support.” He said.

The event also had the launch of a book titled Grace to Grace by Moma cares foundation convener.

Ebosede explained the book a biography of his life is to encourage young people to be resilient, hardworking, and patient.

His words: “Many people see me today and they think that I am fortunate, that it has been a very rosy journey for me, but it is not so. I know firsthand what suffering is, what hunger is. That is why it is said that the secret of great men is in their story. And how do you get their story if not through their book?

“I want people to read my story and be inspired. I want people to know that their background does not determine their destination. As long as you’re still among the living, there is hope for you,” he said.

Ebosede, who is also the co-founder and executive director of Sentinel Resources and Capital Investment Limited, reiterated that proceeds from the sale of the book would be used to further the course of the Moma Cares Foundation.