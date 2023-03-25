Forum hails Oborevwori over Delta guber victory

By Akpokona Omafuaire

OLOMU – A foremost political group in the Ughelli South/Ughelli North/Udu Federal Constituency, the Olomu/Effurun-Otor Political Elites Forum has congratulated Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his well-deserved victory as Governor-Elect of Delta State.

In a statement signed by Olorogun John Ewenede, (JP) and Chief Samuel Oghotomo, Chairman & Secretary respectively, the Group, also congratulated Hon. Festus Utuama on his election as member of the Delta State House of Assembly in the March, 18th, 2023 polls.

The foremost political Forum also used the opportunity to thank Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa for his fatherly role and support in leading the PDP to victory in the general election.

Speaking to newsmen after an emergency victory celebration meeting at Oguname-Olomu, the Chairman of the Forum, Olorogun Ewenede praised the party leaders in the Ughelli South LGA for the party’s landslide victory across the locality.

He particularly thanked Hon. Taleb Tebite for his consistent moral and financial support, commitment and loyalty which led to the party’s landslide victory.

He assured Deltans that with Rt. Hon. Sheriff’s victory at the polls, the state would experience economic growth and be on the part of peace & prosperity.

He also thanked Olorogun John Oguma as well as other party leaders for their role in actualizing victory for the party. The Group enjoined all Deltans to support the newly elected Governor-elect to ensure that a greater state is built where there would be more opportunities for all.