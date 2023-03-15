Former Plateau lawmaker makes case for Kalu as Senate President

Orji Kalu

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – An appeal has been made that the seat of the Senate President be zoned to the South East region to give the region a sense of belonging.

A former Member representing Mikang/Shendam/Qua’an Pan federal constituency in the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. George Daika, made the appeal and also suggested that the former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu should be supported to emerge the Senate President in the 10th Senate.

Daika, a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly in his opinion noted that the All Progressives Congress, APC having the majority seat is in the position to produce the next Senate President and of the six APC Senators from the geopolitical zone, there are ranking members who understand the legislative business and can pilot the affairs of the National Assembly effectively and efficiently for proactive legislature for good governance.

Speaking with journalists in Jos, the former Speaker said, “Among the front runners for the Senate Presidency, which include current Senate President Ahmed Lawan, returnee Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Urji Uzor Kalu and Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Senator Urji Uzor Kalu is most suitable to become the President of the 10th Senate.

“Putting into consideration some very obvious factors that could bridge and further balance and strengthen the unity amongst us and giving the South Easterners the sense of belonging. Senator Bola Tinubu’s announcement by INEC as President-Elect from the South West, the next President of the Senate should ordinarily be allowed to come from the Sout-East.

“I think all political parties and indeed every sensible and well-meaning Nigerian should seriously give the South East a sense of belonging, and that places Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in the best position…”