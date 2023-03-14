Former Dean of Church of Nigeria, Archbishop Anikwenwa dies at 83

By Vincent Ujumadu

The former Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa has died at the age of 83 years. Anikwenwa’s demise, which occurred on Monday, was announced by the Secretary General of the Church of Nigeria, Bishop Anthony Poggo.

In a statement, Bishop Poggo said: “The Church of Nigeria mourns the demise of the former Dean of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev’d Maxwell Anikwenwa, who was called to glory on Monday, March 13, 2023.

“Archbishop Anikwenwa was the former Archbishop of Province II and the Retired Bishop of Awka Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

“May God comfort his family, the Diocese of Awka, Province of the Niger and the Church of Nigeria as a whole and grant him eternal rest.”

The Anglican prelate, who was born in Anambra State in 1940, was educated at Trinity Theological College, Umuahia and was ordained priest in December 1966.

He was appointed the first Bishop of Awka in 1987, made Archbishop on the Niger in 2000 and later Dean of the Church of Nigeria. He retired on 22 November 2010.

Reacting on Anikwenwa’s death, the Archbishop of Province on the Niger and Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Awka , Most Reverend Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim said it was one death too many, adding that his demise has thrown the entire Diocese into mourning.

Ibezim said the church has lost a hero of the gospel and ecumenism adding that he left many legacies during his service to God and humanity.