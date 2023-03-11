Foreign ministry honours 110 retired staff

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has honoured 110 retired staff of the ministry for their contribution to the nation’s development while in service.

Onyeama urged them to avail themselves any opportunity for national assignment even in retirement.

He spoke during a valedictory ceremony held in Abuja in honour of the staff who retired between 2019 and 2022.

The minister said that their services were duly recognised by diplomats and other nationals who have come into contact with them in the course of their service.

He said the diplomats and other nationals acknowledged the quality of human resources in Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs ministry.

Onyeama told the retirees that their training in the diplomatic service should position them to serve even in elective positions.

“I think that the training that you got in diplomatic service should really equip you to serve in a lot of elective positions as governors, senators, representatives.

“I would like to congratulate you all. I know how challenging it has been for me for six years.

“I think each and every one of you deserves an award for going through 30 years of service.

“This is a ministry that called upon all your qualities; perseverance, intellect, and physical strength, travelling from country to country for years.

“It is quite a challenge, and you deserve real appreciation of the people of this country bcause in the diplomatic sphere, Nigeria is still highly regarded,” he said.

Onyeama said that in spite of the onerous challenges, the ministry was still delivering real dividends at the international level.

He added that this feat was achieved through the hardwork of personnel who work in the ministry over the years.

“So, those of us that we are celebrating tonight, you really deserve our commendation and gratitude as Nigerians,” Onyeama said.

Amb. Janet Olise, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary (DOOPS) in the ministry, commended the retirees for their dedication, hardwork, perseverance, and selflessness.

“You have all played your role by giving the best of your service to our dear motherland, Nigeria.

“We know that you are the heroes, not only on paper but not seen because you have all been working behind the scene.

”You are the leading implementations of all government policies.

“No doubt, the nation has been better with the services you have provided. It is for these reasons and more that you deserve to be honoured,” Olise said.

Amb. Faruk Danjuma, retired director in the Ministry, in a vote of thanks appreciated the Minister and the Ministry for honouring them.

Danjuma said that they are indeed honoured that their hardwork and contribution to service was being recognised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retirees included Foreign Service officers to staff on other cadres. (NAN)