Forbzzee: The Afro-Fusion artist you need to know

Forbzzee is a name that has been making waves in the Nigerian music industry. Born with a love for music, Forbzzee started singing in church choir practices and later on began creating his own music in secondary school. Today, he is a rising star in the Afro-Fusion scene, and his unique sound and style is quickly gaining recognition.

When asked to describe his sound, Forbzzee notes that he blends Afro fusion, Afro rave, and Afrobeat to create a unique sound that is all his own. As a fan of Burna Boy, Forbzzee draws inspiration from his fellow Nigerian artist while still remaining true to his own unique sound.

One of the things that sets Forbzzee apart from other artists is his commitment to originality. He notes that he doesn’t copy others and that his sound is truly unique. This dedication to his own creative vision has earned him a growing fan base, and he is quickly becoming known as one of the most exciting new voices in the Afro-Fusion genre.

Forbzzee’s creative process involves constantly recording his melodies and vibes whenever they come to him. This has helped him to write and record more songs with confidence. He also notes that constant rehearsals have helped to improve his sound, making the creative process easy for him and his producers.

As for his fans, Forbzzee notes that he is incredibly grateful for their support and encouragement. He aims to make music that connects with everyone, from the emotional and depressed to the happy and hopeful.

This is certainly true of his latest project, the EP titled “NOT LATE,” which is set to drop soon. Forbzzee believes that this EP will make a difference in the lives of those who listen to it, and he is excited to share it with the world.

Forbzzee’s advice to aspiring musicians is to keep going and never stop. With his dedication to his craft and his unique sound, it’s clear that Forbzzee is a rising star who is destined for big things in the Afro-Fusion music scene. Keep an eye on this talented artist, because he is definitely one to watch.