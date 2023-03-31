FONPAA urges Buhari to assent HND/BSc dichotomy act

The Forum of Nigeria Polytechnics Alumni Association (FONPAA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the HND/BSc Dichotomy Act pending on his table to renew the hope of millions of Nigerian polytechnic graduates.

The executive committee made this call in a communiqué issued at the end of its two-day at the Alumni Secretariat in Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti.

The communiqué signed by Ibe Sunday Obialo and Goke Ishola, Chairman and Secretary of the forum respectively, also called for an upgrade of Nigeria polytechnics to degree-awarding institutions for increased academic prowess as is the norm in advanced climes.

FONPAA called for increased funding for Nigerian polytechnics to further aid their academics and improve their overall sundry research works.

“We renew our humble call for the establishment of Nigeria Polytechnics Commission, a body which will solely be for the administration of polytechnics, like NUC.

“We appreciate the progressive and supporting role of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti Alumni Association in FONPAA. We felicitate its first Alumnus Rector, Dr. Hephzibah Dayo Oladebeye, for his landmark achievements in office and equally rejoice with and congratulate his worthy alumnus successor, Dr. Temitope John Alake,” it was stated.

The Forum also praised the vigour and sagacity of President Buhari for what it described as the avalanche of successes recorded during his eight-year tenure.