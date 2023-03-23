Folarin Balogun spotted near USMNT camp amid int’l allegiance switch

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

On-form Stade de Reims attacker, Folarin Balogun has been spotted near the USMNT camp amid speculations of where he is likely to commit his international allegiance.

Despite being American-born, Balogun has represented England’s U17, 18, 20, and 21 teams.

The 21-year-old has dual citizenship with both USA (through birth) and England while being a Nigerian through descent.

Balogun posted a picture on Instagram. The location where the footage was taken was around the US camp in Orlando.

Months ago the chances of the in-form attacker playing for the North Americans seemed like a fairytale but a chance to get more international caps are more likely if he plays for the US.

Balogun in the Ligue one has caught the eyes of many, netting 17 times and rivaling PSG’s top scorer Kylian Mbappe who is on nineteen goals for the league’s golden boot.