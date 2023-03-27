FMC Umuahia performs 11th kidney transplant, records 80% success

By Steve Oko

The Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, Abia State, Monday, performed its 11th kidney transplant with 80% success in all the cases according to the hospital source.

Kidney Transplant Nephrologist and the immediate-past Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State chapter, Dr Chimezie Okwuonu, who disclosed this to our Correspondent, said the kidney transplant programme of the hospital had been a huge success since its inception.

He said the kidney transplant programme in the hospital, was initiated by the former Chief Medical Director, CMD, Dr. Chukwu Abali, in December 2017 with surgeries performed in collaboration with the University of Toledo Medical Centre Ohio, USA.

According to him, the latest successful case was performed on a 68-year-old diabetic and hypertensive patient.

“The patient suffered from end-stage kidney disease and has been on dialysis at Beatitudes Mediplex and Kidney Centre Umuahia”, Okwuonu said.

The former NMA boss and pioneer member of the transplant team, commended the management of FMC especially the current CMD, Professor Azubuike Onyebuchi, for the uncommon passion and support for the programme.

” This programme has received tremendous support under the leadership of the current CMD,” he said.

The Consultant Nephrologist said “the hospital is very much poised to continue kidney transplantation despite the numerous challenges confronting the programme which include manpower drain, out-of-pocket payment by the patient and need for more equipment for a kidney transplant. “

“Sustaining Kidney Transplant in our public institution is not easy but we are determined to continue the surgeries and patient care with the support of the board and management of FMC Umuahia which we have”.

He called on kidney disease patients in the South East to come to the hospital for solutions instead of seeking medical attention abroad which is usually very expensive, and sometimes unsuccessful.

Adding his voice, the Director of the programme, Dr Nosike Erondu, called on patients with end-stage renal disease to take advantage of the kidney transplant programme of FMC Umuahia to have a new life.

He expressed the readiness of his team to render efficient and quality services that could be got in any best hospitals in the world.