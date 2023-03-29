FMC Umuahia doctor emerges IVF sub-specialist in W’Africa

By Steve Oko

A consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, Dr Nnabuike Ojiegbe, has been inducted as one of the first sub-Specialists in the sub-Specialty of Infertility and Assisted Reproduction in the Faculty of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the West Africa College of Surgeons.

This is coming less than 48 hours after the hospital performed its 11th kidney transplant with 80% success.

The induction of sub-Specialist diplomates was the high point of the 63rd Annual Conference of the West Africa College of Surgeons held in Lome, Togo.

Dr Ojiegbe who hails from Amaedukwu Nkpa, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, is the Coordinator of the IVF Programme of FMC Umuahia.

The diplomate is the culmination of the year long didactic & hands on training of post fellowship specialist gynaecologists in the sub-Specialty of Infertility and Assisted Reproduction, hosted by the only accredited institution in West Africa, the Nisa Premier Hospital, Abuja, under the auspices of the West Africa College of Surgeons (WACS).

This is another milestone by the management of the FMC Umuahia, under the watch of the Chief Medical Director, CMD, Professor Azubuike Onyebuchi, who has been making spirited efforts to reposition the hospital.

Insider source told Vanguard that the CMD had been upgrading the institution for modern subspecialty service delivery across medical specialties by sponsoring deserving professionals to capacity and competence building trainings.

The source also said that when the hospital management reconstituted the fertility team of the IVF centre in 2016 with Dr Ojiegbe as the Coordinator, since then, fertility- challenged couples have been assisted by the unit to have families.

Dr Ojiegbe trained and qualified as the first Obstetrician and Gynaecologist from the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia residency training programme and was subsequently appointed the first consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist wholly trained in the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of FMCU.

Vanguard newspaper also gathered that the recently completed state-of-the-art, purpose-built IVF centre, constructed by Professor Onyebuchi- led Management, the first and only one of its kind in a Federal Medical Centre in South East zone, is poised to be commissioned for service delivery soon.