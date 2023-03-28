Flooding: FG tasks contractors on speedy completion of shoreline projects in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE Federal Government has urged contractors handling the shoreline protection and reclamation projects in Tombia community in Yenagoa Local Government Area and Emadike in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State to speed up their completion before the rainy season.

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office, Malam Shehu Ibrahim, made the appeal yesterday, when he led directors from the office on an inspection tour to the project sites.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work done at Emadike and assured the people that the dark days when the community is always submerged with floods were over.

Commending the contractors handling the 836 metres Emadike shoreline protection work and 16 hectares of land reclamation, he noted that the intervention after the 2012 flood that ravaged the community has helped it to recover more land and made the community now safe from floods.

He said: “There is historical reason to what we are seeing today. In 2012, most of the houses in this (Emadike) community were submerged by the heavy flood.

“Through the intervention about two years ago when the 2022 flood came this place became a sanctuary for other communities due to the work done and also the extent of land reclamation which is about sixteen hectare of land.

“We have provided additional land and safety for the community. The people are so happy, and noted that this is the kind of intervention they need.

“The project is already 97 per cent completed and we are looking forward to the approval and awarding of another project to a neighbouring community.

At Tombia, also a riverside community, he assured the people of the speedy completion of the project in spite of the slow pace of work due to the 2022 flood.

He explained that the contractor in charge of the project has promised to do everything possible to deliver the job in few weeks time.

Also speaking, the Consultant for the Emadike community project, Engr. Ebipamowei Wodu, said, “This project is to prevent the community from been submerged by flood, the land is lower. During high flood, the community is always submerged but this project will prevent that, and also currently to forestall the challenge of rain flood.

“We have a concrete sunpit, where rain water can drain into and pump out during rainy season.

“In addition, there is also a non return valve, that takes out water, and does not bring in water during flood.”