Flood: HYPPADEC launches 160 Housing Units for affected communities in Niger

.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna.

After staying for over twenty years on the drawing board, the resettlement Centre initiated for some Communities swept off by severe flooding in Niger state has come to fruition.

The Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission, (HYPPADEC) on Thursday officially flagged off the construction of 160 detached 2-bedroom flats at the Resettlement Center at Muregi and Ketso communities in Niger state.

The Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa who performed the groundbreaking ceremony at the New Muragi resettlement Centre in the Mokwa local government area of the state on Thursday said each of the buildings will have a toilet, kitchen and other modern facilities.

He said out of the 160 Units, Muregi which was the most hit will have an allocation of 120 units while Ketso will get 40 Units.

The Managing Director expressed concern over the economic and environmental disaster experienced over the years due to perennial flooding that has caused the destruction of lives and properties in the affected communities assuring that the Commission has taken adequate steps to forestall future occurrence.

While thanking the state government for its support towards actualizing the mandate of the commission, he assured that the first batch of the project will be ready and commissioned before the end of May this year.

The state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello commended the Commission for the bold step taken and assured that social amenities such as water, electricity, and schools ongoing and embarked upon by the state government would also be handed over to the Communities when completed and therefore urged them to take ownership of the projects by setting up a relocation committee immediately after completion to ensure the immediate use of the projects in order not to be vandalized.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger state traditional rulers council, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar also applauded HYPPADEC especially for taking over the laudable project which was initiated over 20 years and is now being actualized by the Commission.

Each of the buildings is estimated to cost N4.8m and about twelve Communities are billed to enjoy the facilities when completed.