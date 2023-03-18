Five persons feared killed as voter apathy spread in Rivers

… Amaechi, Abe, discredit process

By Davies Iheamnachor

At least five persons have been feared killed in Rivers State during the Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Although, one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Tony Okocha, commended process, adding that process was peaceful.

Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, corroborated that the process was seamless, but not for some illicit acts by some persons in the area. He noted the secuity personnel were immediately called for intervention.

Two deaths were reported in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, while three persons claimed in Ogbakiri Community, Emohua LGA.

This is as empty polling units, ballot boxes snatchings, fake result sheets, non availability of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS, password, harassment of voters and other irregularities were recorded in parts of the state.

Three persons are feared killed in Ogbakiri Community, Emohua Local Government Area while unidentified gunmen invaded Elibrada Community in the same LGA shooting sporadically.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Emeka Beke, who after casting his vote at ward three Elibrada Community, Emohua LGA, said the development was worrisome.

Beke noted that the three victims were with a sitting with lawmaker in the state and had hijacked a ballot boxes before the military come in.

He said the three were killed in the process they were attempting to make away with the sensitive material.

Beke said: “Today three people were killed in Ogbakiri. They were with the serving lawmaker, Sam Oge. They were hijacking snatching ballot boxes and they were killed. The governor said he is popular then while the ballot boxes snatchings?

Also, there was heavy shooting at Bori, the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, and two people are feared killed in the development.

This was as voters who are in deep regrets over alleged fake material in the LGA said took to protest.

One of the voters, Jeremiah Precious, narrated that the people were protesting that the material meant for Khana LGA should be brought out before police invaded with heavy shooting.

He said that some boys in the area challenged the police personnel, causing panic in the LGA and that the police shot two people.

Precious said: “Today, we came out to vote and we noticed that the material they brought to us are fake. They are from Ikwerre LGA.

“Because of this we matched out to protest. The real material have been sent to the homes of PDP leaders and the are there writing results. While we are protesting, police came and started shooting at us.”

Amaechi expresses regrets over polls

The leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the state and the former Governor of the state who voted at his Ward 8, Unit 14, Ubima Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area, expressed displeasure with the process.

Amaechi, who is the immediate past Minister of Transportation stated that even though the election was peaceful in his community that there are reports of arrest of candidates of the APC for the polls.

Amaechi also alleged that the materials brought for the election at his unit were fake, but that they decided to vote in order to allow peace reign.

This is, however, coming as it was alleged that the APC Candidate for Ahoada East State Constituency 2 seat in the polls, Ukalikpe Napoleon, has been kidnapped.

Abe describes poll as worst in history

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Magnus Abe, has described the poll worst in all elections conducted in the state.

Abe regretted that over 40 persons, who are mainly his supporters have been arrested and detained at …