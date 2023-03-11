Five containers fell at different places in Lagos on Friday – LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Friday confirmed five incidents involving containers falling off trucks in different parts of the state.

Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment of the agency, Adebayo Taofiq said in a statement on Friday that one of the incidents was caused by a brake failure.

Taofig said the container fell on the rear side of an SUV, noting that there was no casualty when the response unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) was contacted for immediate evacuation.

“Another fully loaded 40ft containerised truck today fell on an SUV car with registration no EKY 723 OS at Ago Palace Road inward Ago Palace from Apple Junction inward Mile 2,” the statement reads.

“Investigation revealed that the 40ft containerised truck had a brake failure and crushed the SUV car from the rear.”

Bolaji Oreagba, the LASTMA general manager, also urged motorists including truck owners and drivers, to always keep their safety measures in place.

Oreagba said drivers should ensure that their vehicles are working properly before putting them out on the road in any part of the state.

“Today alone, the Agency recorded 5 different container truck accidents at Ketu inward Mile 12, Ojuelegba bridge inward stadium, under the bridge by Lasuth, Ago Palace Road and Oke-Alfa bridge inward Jakande Estate.”

In January, two cases of container-laden trucks falling off were recorded in Lagos.

In one of the incidents, nine passengers lost their lives when a container-laden truck fell on a commercial bus on Ojuelegba bridge in the city.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, promised that barricades would be constructed on the bridge to restrict the movement of articulated vehicles.