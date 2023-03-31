FIRS generates N10.04 trillion in 2022

The Tax Controller, Enugu Medium and Small Tax Office of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Mrs Stella Obiora, says the organisation generated N10.04 trillion in 2022.

Obiora, represented by the Executive Chairman of the agency, Mr Muhammed Nami, stated this in Enugu on Friday during their special day at the ongoing 34th Enugu InternatiTrade Fair.

She said the management of the FIRS had absolute trust in the capabilities and far-reaching economic impact of the Enugu International Trade Fair.

Objora said that the FIRS as the top tax authority in Nigeria was saddled with the responsibility of assessing, collecting and accounting for all revenues collected on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

She, however, said that policy conception, formulation and execution without deliberate human capital development cannot lead to a sustained economic development.

Obiora said that one of the four cardinal goals of the current management of the Service led, by Nami, emphasised on rebuilding FIRS institutional frameworks.

“Our focus on building and strengthening human capacity has continuously improved our revenue collection year to year.

“In 2022, we collected N10.04 trillion. This underscores the efforts and capacity of our staff members.

“Beyond our focus on developing our human capital resources, it is obvious that revenue from oil which used to be the main source of government revenue is fast depleting and this has given rise to the need to look towards the non-oil revenue sources for a more sustainable way of raising income.

“We have, therefore, introduced some reforms which includes: Introduction of the TaxproMax Solution which is an in-house e-service solution that allows taxpayers to register, file their returns, make payments and carry out other tax obligations seamlessly.

“The Service has also introduced Self-Service Stations in all our tax offices across the country where taxpayers can walk in and have access to internet and use the TaxproMax solution to transact business with the Service.

“These initiatives are meant to make tax compliance as easy as ABC.

“We also have a world class fully automated contact centre where taxpayers can call to lodge their complaints and make enquiries in various languages that include English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Pidgin, French and Arabic, and will be attended to promptly by our well-trained professional staff.

“I implore the Enugu State Government to also introduce reforms in collaboration with the relevant government agencies that will produce positive changes and improve voluntary compliance which will lead to increase in revenue generation” she said.

She encouraged all businesses and the general public to continue to perform their civic responsibility by paying their taxes as at when due to avoid sanctions, adding that taxes paid are used by government for various developmental programmes.

In his welcome address, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Jasper Nduagwuike, represented by the Vice President, Publication and Publicity, Mr Emma Nwamkpa, said that tax harmonisation is crucial and still needs urgent attention in the country. (NAN)