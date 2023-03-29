Firm launches campaign to address abuse, mental health issues

Amani health Inc., a teletherapy firm, has launched a campaign targeted at helping children and teenagers deal with abuse and other issues related to mental health.

The aptly termed; “Speak Up Now” campaign, according to the organisers was designed to educate and enlighten students on how to identify negative behavioural patterns. The event which took place in Lagos, last week, also thought participants how to seek help, if needed.

Data submitted by the Child Protection Network of Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development, Lagos State recorded over 2,514 cases of child abuse in 2020 and 520 cases in 2021. It also stated that abuse of children share the highest occurrence at 1005 and 213 in 2020 and 2021 respectively, followed by physical violence at 376 and 94 in both years.

It is also on record that no fewer than 2,674 children suffered one form of child abuse or the other since 2020. These include; trauma, sex abuse, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, social isolation, aggression, violence, stress, neglect, domestic violence, bullying, peer pressures, academic challenges and how to seek help, if needed.

The company representatives said they basically help minors aged 6-17 improve their mental, psychological, academic, and social wellness by building and strengthening the right characters through their formative years. The goal is to educate, enlighten and help students develop an understanding of their emotional, behavioral, social, and psychological wellbeing and encourage them to prioritize their own mental health.

The campaign itself consists of a series of interactive and engaging activities, workshops and events designed to educate and enlighten students about reducing societal stigma surrounding mental health, having healthy school-life balance, identifying negative behavioral patterns among children such as trauma, anxiety, abuse, suicidal thoughts, social isolation, aggression, violence, stress, neglect, domestic violence, bullying, peer pressures, academic challenges and so on.