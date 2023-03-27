Fire outbreak: God wants me to build proper church auditorium – Fufeyin

By Jimitota Onoyume

Founder Christ Mercy land Deliverance Ministry , aka Mercy city, Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has said the recent fire that destroyed the partners auditorium in the church was a way God wanted to push him to build a proper church auditorium.

He said God instructed him to build an auditorium long ago but he had not done it, adding that the inferno was the way God wanted to get him build it.

“The Lord had told me go and build his house, where you are using currently is not a church house but a partner house”, he said.

The Senior Prophet said he was now ready to build the place as instructed.

While thanking God that no life was lost in the inferno the Senior Prophet also expressed gratitude to all who called and visited to cheer him up when the incident happened.

The church secretary Mr Moses Akpovotiti said the fire only destroyed the auditorium and valuables in it.