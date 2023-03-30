Fire guts Olowu spare parts market in Lagos

Fire has gutted the Olowu spare parts market in Lagos. The fire incident occurred on Thursday morning.

Vanguard gathered that some shops engulfed by the inferno contained air-conditioners for sale, parts of vehicles, and motorcycles, among others.

The traders lost goods worth millions of naira to the fire outbreak.

The men of the Lagos State Fire Service and security operatives have commenced work at the scene to bring the situation under control.

Recall that a similar fire incident occurred three weeks after Akere Spare Parts Market on Kirikiri Road, Olodi-Apapa in Ajegunle.