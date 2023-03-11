Fire guts Kano market, three Jigawa villages

Three villages were razed by fire in Kiyawa Local Government Area (LGA) in Jigawa State.

The fire reportedly consumed houses, livestock, farm produce and other valuables in Malamawar Dangoli, Karangi, and Kwalele villages of Kiyawa LGA.

Eyewitnesses said the fire began as a result of a wind, which blew a traditional cooking stove on a thatched house.

In a similar incident, 21 shops were razed in Rimi Market in Kano State.

Respite eventually came as the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib, and the Deputy Governor visited the locations in Jigawa.

Fire outbreaks in markets across the country have grown common, and with inadequate emergency responses, scores of traders have recorded huge losses.