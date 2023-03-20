Fire guts Airport Hotel in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, on Monday, has doused a raging fire that gutted some sections of the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, on Obafemi Awolowo Way, Lagos, which destroyed several properties worth millions of naira.

The fire which started about noon saw

Staff and guests at the popular hotel providing first aid with frantic efforts to put out the ranging fire as lodgers and guests ran to safety.

The inferno affected a bungalow building of 11 rooms with six rooms severely burt.

According to Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, “upon arrival at the scene the ranging fire was stopped from causing further damage beyond the affected six rooms before the fire was eventually put out, saving adjoining structures and the veteran hotel.

“While the cause of the Fire is been investigated, there was however, no record of casualty in the unfortunate incident. The building affected is actually a staff quarters,” Adeseye stated.