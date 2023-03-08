Fire destroys property worth N100m in Anambra Secondary School

The scene of the incident

...no life lost, as students fought the fire standstill when Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha fire fighters failed to show up

By Chimaibi Nwaiwu

Fire on Wednesday destroyed some hostel blocks at St. John’s Science and Technical College, Alor in Idemili South Local Government area of Anambra State.

The inferno which occurred around 9am on reportedly destroyed property worth over N100 million, but no life was lost in the infernal.

Students of the Collage who vacated on February 22nd following the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections returned to the Collage to the Collage on Sunday 5th March to resume academic activities.

Vanguard gathered that the inferno started after several unsuccessful attempts to put on the school’s generating set.

Principal/Manager of the College, Rev. Fr. Dr. Francis Unegbu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, said no casualty was recorded in the inferno.

According to him, “The school authority mobilized students to put out the fire after futile attempts to contact state fire fighting zones to come to its rescue.

“The fire started when the students were having their breakfast. Properties worth between N80 to N100 million naira were lost in the inferno.

“Hostels A, B and C of the World Bank Assisted Program an uncompleted project housing over 400 students were affected.

Rev. Fr. Dr. Unegbu, who acknowledged efforts of Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Reverend Dr. Valerian Okeke, in building the hostel with over N50 million, expressed optimistic of further support from the Archbishop on following the fire incident.

He also appealed to the state government to assist the College to complete the project as well as help in combating its erosion challenges.

National President of Old Boys of the institution, Dr. Cyprian Afunugo, narrated how the students battled the fire to a halt following fruitless efforts in contacting state fire service both in Awka and Nnewi and Onitsha Fire Service Stations.

He urged government to ensure that at least two functional fire fighting vehicles were stationed at Nnewi and other big cities of Awka, Onitsha, Ekwulobia, Ihiala, among others.

According to him, “I swung into action as soon as I received a call from one of the old boys of the college and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Emeka Ngige from Lagos.

“I had expected the fire responsiveness of government should be very prompt at the touch of a dial of fire outbreak emergency number but the reverse was the case.”