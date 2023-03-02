Fire destroys 13,000 shops in Maiduguri Monday Market – Zulum

File image.

Sunday’s fire at the Maiduguri Monday Market destroyed 13,000 shops, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno said on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Zulum told visiting President Muhammadu Buhari that the fire ruined the livelihoods of at least 20,000 traders.

He told the president that the North East Development Commission (NEDC) through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, had provided support for the victims.

“In addition to this, the Borno government also provided immediate humanitarian support of N1billion to mitigate the sufferings of the victims,’’ Zulum said.

He expressed the appreciation of the government and people of Borno of the president’s visit over the incident and said the people were looking forward to his support.

In her remarks, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said support was provided through the National Emergency Management Agency and the NEDC.

“They worked hand-in-hand with the Borno government to recover some goods, but unfortunately, there was nothing to recover. Assessment is still on-going.

“We have provided 30,000 bags of rice, 30,000 bags of maize and condiments among others as immediate succour.

“I have directed that the assessment should continue and we shall provide more support with building materials,’’ Farouq said.

The minister assured that a report on the assessment would be submitted to the president’s office for consideration.

The president who also paid homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai El-Kanemi, expressed grief at the disaster. (NAN)