Finally, EFCC arrests serial Canadian visa scammer in Abuja

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today arrested one Enock Ifeoluw Ogungbamigbe, noted as a serial visa scammer who specializes in duping Nigerians desperate to migrate to Canada either to work or further their education, through fake visa and job offers.

According to a statement by the EFCC the 32-year-old who owns a relaxation centre in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja, was lured and arrested at the Transcorp Hilton by EFCC operatives.

The operatives had disguised as genuine Canadian visa applicants in dire need to secure their travelling dicuments and move over to that country and asked him to come over to the highbrow hotel for the business transaction not suspecting that it was a setup.

The Spokesman for the EFCC Wilson Uwujaren, in the statesaid: “His arrest followed a petition by a victim who lost N5 million to the suspect as processing fees for Visa to Canada.

“The suspect had also promised the victim a job upon arrival in Canada. But he only delivered fake visas to the victims and all efforts to recover the money were futile.

“The suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded”.