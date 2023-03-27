Filmmaker, Atuma charges Abia Governor-elect on good governance

By Benjamin Njoku

Abia Governor-elect, Alex Otti, has been asked to consider investing more in youth development and provision of social amenities to the people, which successive administrations in the state have failed to address.

This advice was handed down by a Canadian-based Nigerian filmmaker, Pascal Atuma.

Otti who contested under the platform of Labour Party was declared winner of the March 18 governorship poll in Abia state.

In an open-congratulatory letter to the Governor-Elect, the popular filmmaker, who recently turned 51, said he’s confident that Otti has what it takes to transform Abia and make the state an industrial hub of the nation.

According to him, “ Abia state needs more infrastructure, youth development,schools, roads, industries, and trained employees.”

He added : “It’s no longer news that pensioners are hungry, more loans were taken but merely serviced, and security of life and property were not guaranteed and are still not guaranteed.”

His words : “I am sure you are aware that your victory signifies liberation and hope for the good people of Abia State that has suffered severely over the years for lack of leaders with vision, intent, capacity, competence ,and professional and technical know-how in terms of connections, contacts, and access to lead a state.

“We know the challenges you will face because you are starting from zero level,unlike the other new governors with something from their predecessors to build on .

“We will be very patient with you, but at the same time, we expect your best efforts and nothing but the best. Your work will be challenging, and we are fully aware.”

Atuma, however, advised the Governor-Elect to engage the services of the best brains from Abia in the administration of the state.

“Your Excellency, my honest advice is to look for the best brains from Abia State and bring them together based on merit and experience. Recruit technocrats who have succeeded, tested, and proven in their various fields to help irrespective of party affiliations, religion, Local government, or village. You are no longer campaigning for an election; you are the leader now that the election is over and the people chose you,” he added.

“Please lead Abia State to greater heights than what Sam Onunaka Mbakwe did when we were all in old Imo State. You have what it takes, and we are confident you will do exceptionally well behind all odds and challenges.

“Finally, invest in the leaders of tomorrow. Make it a priority to carry them along in all that you do and create educational and innovative programmes for them that will aid in preparing them to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Abia cannot afford to go back to the hands of the type of leaders you rescued us from. So, please make it a priority to groom, nurture, communicate, listen, and pay attention to the needs and concerns of the leaders of tomorrow. Your care and love for the youth will create sustainable leadership for our dear state. Once again, congratulations on your win,” Atuma stated.