‘Fight me to redeem yourself,’ Joshua tells Fury

British boxer, Anthony Joshua has challenged Tyson Fury to fight him if he wants to “redeem himself from the circus” of a collapsed heavyweight bout.

Recall that talks between Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO, WBA (Super) and IBF champion, and WBC title-holder Fury broke down last week after both failed to reach an agreement.

This followed a similar breakdown of a fight agreement between Joshua and Fury last year that left myriad of fans disappointed.

Fury then proceeded to fighting Derek Chisora at Wembley Stadium in December.

Ahead of his clash with American Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, Joshua offered Fury the opportunity to renegotiate as he believes the Gypsy King “needs” him.

He says he wants an all-British fight with Fury, whatever the outcome against Franklin at the O2 Arena.

Joshua said: “There’s no better time to get Fury in the ring than now because he needs me to redeem himself from this circus, this letdown.

“He needs me so there’s no better time than for him to call my name out and I’m someone that will take on any challenge.”