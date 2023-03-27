Fight for soul of PDP: Wike declares war against Ayu, Allies 

…APC fortunate with PDP crisis onto 2023 elections -Gov Umahi

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called out the National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorcha Ayu, for a fight for the soul of the party following Ayu’s suspension by his ward’s leadership in Benue State.

Wike, during inauguration of remodelled Community Secondary School, Okoro-nu-Odo, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) on Monday, declared that a person who couldn’t deliver the party in his unit, ward, LGA or state in the 2023 general elections could not be allowed to preside over the party.

He alleged, “Ask those who want to be chairman of this party (PDP), what do you have to give now? Presidential election; you took bribe, and lost in your unit, lost in your ward, lost in your local government and lost in your State. Which party will you preside over now?

“Those fighting that they have suspended him, you have not seen anything yet. The fight has started. Ayu, the fight has just started. If you know him, those of you who are close to him, tell him, Iyorchia Ayu, the fight has just started.

“Will you preside over the one (Rivers PDP) I have secured victory for? You want to come and preside over this State so that we will begin to donate money to the party? Bring your own State to the party too, so your State can contribute money to the national. If you don’t deliver your State, you can’t preside over us. You cannot.

“Look at somebody who did anti-party, he is suspending people. The chief priest of anti-party, native doctor of anti-party, suspending those who have worked hard for this party. All of you joining Ayu, be prepared. Now, I have no other job. The job I have now is to put more heat on them and I will continue to do that.

“If you like, let the National Secretary rush to Abuja. Let them meet this afternoon and say the suspension is illegal, you will see what you will face. You are calling us small boys, you will see what small boys can do to you.”

Inaugurating the school project on the occasion, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, described his Rivers counterpart as a man who loves his people as demonstrated in his sustained delivery of projects across sectors to better their life.

Umahi contended that given such massive infrastructural revolution by his host, it would be joke taken too far for any opposition to dare challenge the ruling PDP in Rivers State .

On how the crisis in PDP benefitted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general elections, Umahi said, “I thank very highly the suspended Chairman of PDP. You know, he did very well because if he had accepted to resign, it would have been very difficult for the APC.

“So, he is our man and I commend him very well. And I’m begging Wike they should lift the suspension so that he can suspend many more of your leaders. We love what he has done. We commend him and I think Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu) must know that he worked for him, and must also integrate him in the next administration.

“And, so all these set of people, Asiwaju/Shettima must know that God turned their hands, to work for him, to actualize the will of God and actualize unity, equity and fairness. And we are very grateful to God for that.

“God directly and indirectly made Governor Wike very much available. SI, there is no way APC can conclude about the success of the election without mentioning Governor Wike. And I will be asking Asiwaju/Shettima to please bring Governor Wike to the core administration of the federal government. He has a lot to offer, for the unity of the country.”