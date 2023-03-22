Fidossi drinks bag merit awards

Fidossi Wines & Spirits, a top distributor of Italian wines and spirits brands in Nigeria, has been awarded the best distribution company in its category at the National Quality Order of Merit Awards (NQA).

The award was presented to the company yesterday at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Speaking in a statement released after the event t the Chief Executive Officer of Fidossi Wines & Spirits Engineer Fidelis Egbochie said the award is a validation of the company’s commitment to delivering top-quality premium wines and spirits products across upscale retail stores in the country.

“We maintain a sustained commitment to delivering quality, tasty products in the wine and spirits category. We understand the taste palate of the premium consumers in the market segment better than the competition,” Egbochie said.

He added that the company sources its products from the best vineyards in Italy and pays rapt attention to quality and taste throughout the production process.

Ambassador Collins Usifoh, the Regional Head of Operations for Fidossi Wines & Spirits, who received the award on behalf of the CEO, said the company will continue to maintain leadership in quality management in the food and beverage sector.

Mrs. Favour Emeka, the Secretary of the Organising Committee for the World Quality Alliance, which organized the awards, explained that the National Quality Order of Merit Awards celebrates leadership and innovation in quality management. She added that the winners have demonstrated a commitment to a quality culture and innovation.