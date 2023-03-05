Fidelis Duker ups the ante, named FESPACO jury member

By Benjamin Njoku

Prolific film maker and media executive Fidelis Duker, has been named as one of the members of jury for the Pan African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou, FESPACO. With this recent recognition, the multi-talented Nigerian broadcaster has convincingly cemented his place in the history of cinema making in Africa.

According to a statement made available to NollyNow and signed by ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs (HDSA), Prof. Fatou Sarr, Duker was appointed based on his enviable commitments in promoting cinema on the continent.

“In view of your rich experience and your commitment to the promotion of cinema, I would like to invite you as a member of the jury to take part in the Festival,” Prof. Sarr declared.

FESPACO is a major event that brings together actors and amateurs of cinema and television in Ouagadougou, Mali every two years to contribute to the promotion and development of the market for cinematographic works in the sub-region. This year’s festival, which is supported by ECOWAS, through the HDSA, is themed African Cinemas and Culture Peace.