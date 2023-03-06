FG to unveil first-class Automotive Supplier Industrial Park

…As NASENI Management and Assessment Team visits project site in Kaduna

By Emmanuel Elebeke – ABUJA

As part of its efforts to unlock the nation’s potentials in the auto manufacturing industry, the Federal Government is set to unveil the state -of- the-arts Automotive Supplier Industrial Park (ASIP) in three major cities across the country.

The Federal Government had planned to develop industrial parks for the Automotive Sector in three zones of the country, Nnewi (Anambra state), Oshogbo (Osun state) and Igabi (Kaduna state), but the first one that will soon take off is that of the Igabi Local Government Area in Kaduna state.

The ASIP initiative is in line with the concept of the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, which proposed establishing ASIP in three locations in the country for technology evolution in the automotive sector.

The Project is also in line with NASENI’s mandate of primary and intermediate capital products, required for machine and equipment design, fabrication and mass production in order to provide the enabling environment for sustainable industrialization of the country.

Briefing the assessment team earlier on the progress report of the project, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute ( HEDI), Kano, one of NASENI’s Development Institutes, Prof Abdulmalik Onuwe said, a special memo was sponsored by HEDI for the development of ASIP in Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State, in the year 2020, which has received the attention and approval of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in 2021 under Special Intervention Capital Appropriation and has therefore been funded and has commenced implementation.

According to him, the project is intended to unlock opportunities in the auto sector as well as potentials in the manufacturing industry to create employment and skilled labour in the region and sub-Saharan Africa and saving the country’s foreign exchange spent on importing vehicles and spare parts.

“Furthermore, it will provide the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing company with the necessary supports in the production of armoured vehicles”.

On the construction of the project, he said the site covers over 501,342.5m2 of land, comprising the Information and Communication Technology Centre, Administrative Block, Automotive Sales Spare Outlet and NASENI Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centre of Excellence.

Speaking at the sight, the Coordinating Director, Planning and Business Development (PBD), NASENI Headquarters and the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Commissioning of NASENI Projects who led the assessment team to the project site in Kaduna, Mrs. Noyem Onyechi commended the project manager and the contractors on the progress made so far.

She however, advised the contractors to fast-track the progress of the work as Mr. President has given instructions that he wants to commission it before handing over to in-coming government.

Also in his remarks, the Director of Procurement, NASENI Headquarters, Dr. Mohammed A. Mohammed said there is need for the contractor to organize the workers to work concurrently so as to limit the initial targets given for the completion of the work.

While conducting the team round, Prof Abdulmalik said the new target given to the contractors are feasible as all that is required for the work will be procured in a very short possible time.

He explained that the ICT and AMT buildings are the heart of the project. The Committee expressed their satisfaction on the on- going project but added that the workers should run shift to meet up with the two weeks given to them for the revisit of the committee.

At the end of the inspections, Dr. Mohammed requested that the technical committees should be made to visit the site once in a week to inspect the work.

The ASIP comprises ICT buildings, Advanced Manufacturing Technology Workshop NASENI Centre for Excellence, Cargo Stations, Automotive Parts and Sales Services Outlet building, Underpass among other buildings.

The Park will be equipped with state-of-the-art Autotronics Laboratories, Hydraulic and Pneumatic Laboratory Equipment to enhance the productivity in the Park, CNC Machines. These trainers will provide a realistic simulation of automotive systems with real-time results and modular panel layouts.

The following equipment are crucial in the operation of the park.

Toyota Hybrid Engine Inze-Fxe Hybrid Synergy Drive- Gasoline and Electric ( On Stand With Wheels) Manual Operated.

Toyota Hybrid Engine Inze-Fxe Hybrid Synergy Drive- Gasoline and Electric ( On Stand With Wheels) Operated Electrically

Base frame with power supply and connection to PC among others.