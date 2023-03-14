FG to start charging helicopter landing fees — Aviation Minister

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation

The Federal Government has made known its intention to start collecting landing fees from helicopters operating in the country’s airspace.

The fee collation is aimed at improving revenue generation in the aviation sector.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika inaugurated the latest batch of trained Helicopter Monitoring Officers at the International Wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport in the Rivers State capital.

In his opening remarks, the Minister, who was represented by the Director of Human Resources at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Norris Anozie reiterated the resolve of the Federal Government to improve revenue collection of helicopter landing charges.

Appreciating the Minister, the host of the event lauded the new innovations brought in by the Minister in the sector.

The Minister then inaugurated the trainees before commissioning the helicopter monitoring facility at the airport.

One of the newly trained Helicopter Monitoring Officers said everywhere helicopters land or take off from in the country will be adequately monitored.

The Helicopter Monitoring Officers are going to be vested with the responsibility of collecting landing fees on behalf of the Federal Government.